As Cedar Fair LP (FUN) Stock Declined, Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Position; Trillium Asset Management Position in West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Has Boosted as Valuation Rose

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (FUN) by 57.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 59,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.81% . The institutional investor held 44,108 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 103,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cedar Fair LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $52.76. About 808,759 shares traded or 174.89% up from the average. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Cash Distribution of $0.89/LP Unit; 22/05/2018 – Classic Roller Coaster at Worlds of Fun Gets New Twist; 23/03/2018 – Kings Dominion Debuts New “Hybrid” Roller Coaster Twisted Timbers; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Fair LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUN); 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss $83.4M; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.49; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 20/03/2018 – Carowinds Introduces Camp Snoopy and Non-Stop Family Fun; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Dividend of $0.89; 14/03/2018 Cedar Fair Completes Credit Agreement Amendment; Reduces Borrowing Costs

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 64.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 7,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 19,433 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 11,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $145.06. About 161,108 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – REAFFIRMED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Int Grp holds 0.06% or 148,050 shares. 4,247 were reported by Da Davidson And. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 5,994 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.03% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 26,400 shares. Bell Retail Bank, North Dakota-based fund reported 6,292 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 10 shares. South Dakota Investment Council stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 0.03% or 7,902 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 12,700 shares stake. Qs invested 0% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Oppenheimer Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 55,357 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0.06% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Burt Wealth has invested 0.21% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Huntington Bancshares reported 2,957 shares stake.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 8,100 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $436,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 20,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,860 shares, and cut its stake in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR).

