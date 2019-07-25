As Cedar Fair LP (FUN) Shares Rose, Wexford Capital LP Has Decreased Position; As Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) Stock Value Declined, Horan Capital Advisors Cut Its Holding by $309,240

Horan Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc sold 4,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,598 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, down from 39,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solut for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $65.78. About 2.25 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (FUN) by 13.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 10,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 66,811 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, down from 76,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Cedar Fair LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $50.62. About 121,753 shares traded. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 18.74% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 14/03/2018 Cedar Fair Completes Credit Agreement Amendment; Reduces Borrowing Costs; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company/; 23/03/2018 – Kings Dominion Debuts New “Hybrid” Roller Coaster Twisted Timbers; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Fair LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUN); 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Cash Distribution of $0.89/LP Unit; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss $83.4M; 22/05/2018 – Classic Roller Coaster at Worlds of Fun Gets New Twist; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Rev $55M; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.49

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 867,193 shares to 2.11M shares, valued at $62.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 21,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Analysts await Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 135.90% or $0.53 from last year’s $0.39 per share. FUN’s profit will be $52.05 million for 13.76 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.46 actual EPS reported by Cedar Fair, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -163.01% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold FUN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 27.14 million shares or 0.18% more from 27.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc has invested 0.03% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). 211,150 are held by State Of Wisconsin Board. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 475 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp has 51,956 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Horan Advsr reported 700 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Morgan Stanley owns 1.31 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.11% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 333,646 shares. Sei Invs Company reported 17,849 shares. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability reported 0.02% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Kornitzer Cap Ks reported 0.01% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Aull And Monroe Corp stated it has 1.7% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Renaissance Tech Llc owns 185,650 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Interocean Cap Ltd Com reported 4,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 86,209 are held by Avenir.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $1.03 million activity. $86,046 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares were sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan. Humphries Brian also bought $1.16M worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Invest Advsr reported 1.23% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 40,516 are held by Blair William Il. Bbt Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.54% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 80,310 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 76,586 are owned by Art Ltd. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 0.18% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank has 0.38% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Kistler has 0.02% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Camarda Advisors Limited Com owns 46 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 351,692 were accumulated by Stifel Finance. Pzena Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 7.64M shares or 3.01% of the stock. 378,921 are held by Banque Pictet Cie. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt Inc has 79,180 shares for 4.3% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding owns 1.19 million shares. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Corp reported 12,736 shares stake.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $529.43M for 17.68 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.

