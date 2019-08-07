As Cedar Fair LP (FUN) Share Price Declined, Wexford Capital LP Has Cut Holding; Shellback Capital LP Continues to Hold Position in Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN)

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (FUN) by 13.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 10,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.81% . The hedge fund held 66,811 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, down from 76,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Cedar Fair LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $49.7. About 214,842 shares traded. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Fair LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUN); 23/03/2018 – Kings Dominion Debuts New “Hybrid” Roller Coaster Twisted Timbers; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Point Opens “With a Vengeance” This Saturday; 20/03/2018 – Carowinds Introduces Camp Snoopy and Non-Stop Family Fun; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Rev $55M; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.49; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Cash Distribution of $0.89/LP Unit; 14/03/2018 Cedar Fair Completes Credit Agreement Amendment; Reduces Borrowing Costs; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company/

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 108.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The institutional investor held 48,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, up from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $111.87. About 3.49M shares traded or 74.33% up from the average. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 02/05/2018 – Elaine Wynn Says Company Restricts Her Ability to Directly Communicate With Other Shareholders; 14/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts says Hagenbuch will not stand for re-election to board; 14/05/2018 – Elaine P. Wynn Urges Shareholders to Vote WITHHOLD on Wynn Resorts Legacy Director John J. Hagenbuch at Upcoming Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Board Notifies Elaine Wynn They Won’t Re-Open Director Nomination Window; 15/03/2018 – Shareholder Agreement Barring Steve Wynn From Selling 12% Stake in Wynn Resorts Is No Longer Valid – Company Filing; 12/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Weld, Meehan and Wynn; 02/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts:/ Have Made Great Strides in Restoring Stability at Wynn; 14/05/2018 – NEW YORK STATE COMPTROLLER THOMAS DINAPOLI URGES WYNN RESORTS SHAREHOLDERS TO WITHOLD SUPPORT FROM DIRECTOR NOMINEES JOHN HAGENBUCH, PATRICIA MULROY; 07/03/2018 – WYNN PALACE JAN.-FEB. ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $138M-$144M; 17/05/2018 – Wynn’s Picasso Said to Have Been Damaged by Falling Paint Pole

