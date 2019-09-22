As Ceco Environmental (CECE) Stock Value Rose, Trigran Investments Has Cut Holding by $870,399; As Expeditors International Of Wa (EXPD) Stock Declined, Madison Investment Holdings Has Lowered Stake by $25.92 Million

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors International Of Wa (EXPD) by 48.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 345,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 369,937 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.06 million, down from 715,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Expeditors International Of Wa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $73.98. About 745,340 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Ceco Environmental Corp (CECE) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 96,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.25% . The hedge fund held 4.66M shares of the pollution control equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.65M, down from 4.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Ceco Environmental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $265.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.54. About 155,201 shares traded or 9.57% up from the average. CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has risen 40.49% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CECE News: 02/04/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – SALE OF STROBIC TO CINCINNATI FAN AND VENTILATOR COMPANY, INC. A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF DOMINUS CAPITAL, L.P; 02/04/2018 – Ceco Environmental Selling Strobic to Cincinnati Fan and Ventilator Co; 14/05/2018 – Punch & Associates, Inc. Exits Position in CECO Environmental; 09/03/2018 – CECO Environmental Short-Interest Ratio Rises 222% to 15 Days; 10/05/2018 – Ceco Environmental 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 15/05/2018 – WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL ADDED WTTR, CECE IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – In Celebration of Earth Day Week, CECO Environmental Releases the First in a Series of Blogs about the Opportunities to Improve Air Quality; 08/03/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – BACKLOG AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $168.9 MLN AS COMPARED WITH $197.0 MLN ON DECEMBER 31, 2016; 16/04/2018 – In Celebration of Earth Day Week, CECO Environmental Releases the First in a Series of Blogs about the Opportunities to Improve; 09/03/2018 – CECO Environmental Advances Most in Over a Year

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold EXPD shares while 180 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 150.78 million shares or 1.40% less from 152.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Comerica National Bank & Trust owns 48,958 shares. Wendell David Associates Incorporated reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Huntington National Bank holds 324 shares. Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles And LP has invested 2.23% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Pnc Fin Ser Gp Inc owns 20,560 shares. Marshfield Associate has invested 5.19% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Westpac Bk reported 15,793 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hanson Doremus Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.15% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Morgan Stanley owns 0.01% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 483,186 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Ltd has 0.01% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). 20,810 are owned by Diversified Inv Strategies Limited Com. Leavell Inv Mngmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Da Davidson holds 33,374 shares.

More notable recent Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Expeditors (EXPD) Reports In line Earnings in Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2017, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Schneider (SNDR) Q2 Earnings Miss, ’19 EPS View Bearish – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Expeditors International (EXPD) Misses Q1 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sunoco LP (SUN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EXPD) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4,490 shares to 128,201 shares, valued at $10.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 205,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 640,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Eafe (EFAV).

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $155.36 million for 20.32 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CECO (CECE) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here’s What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why it is Worth Buying CECO Environmental Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 26th – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FB, CECE, AMZN – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AptarGroup (ATR) to Hike Prices for Beauty Products by 5-10% – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Analysts await CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 40.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.1 per share. CECE’s profit will be $4.93M for 13.46 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by CECO Environmental Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since March 28, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $63,620 activity. $20,700 worth of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) was bought by Liner David B on Tuesday, August 27.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $600.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) by 223,041 shares to 1.97 million shares, valued at $32.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visteon Corp by 92,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:ERII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 9 investors sold CECE shares while 26 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 23.37 million shares or 3.93% more from 22.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Prns Ltd Company holds 0% or 2,200 shares. 28,711 were accumulated by Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd invested in 0% or 5,444 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) for 395,468 shares. Prescott Gru Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.06% or 26,600 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Prns has invested 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 5,153 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Investments reported 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Prudential Financial has invested 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) for 47,561 shares. Minerva Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.77% or 148,829 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 0% or 75,437 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs reported 0% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). D E Shaw And Co Inc holds 0% or 193,156 shares in its portfolio.