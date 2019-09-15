As Ceco Environmental (CECE) Stock Price Rose, Acadian Asset Management Has Lifted Stake by $1.00 Million; Infosys LTD (INFY) Shares Rose While Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Cut Its Holding by $2.16 Million

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ceco Environmental Corp (CECE) by 100.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 111,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.25% . The institutional investor held 221,831 shares of the pollution control equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, up from 110,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ceco Environmental Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $267.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.59. About 89,641 shares traded. CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has risen 40.49% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CECE News: 15/05/2018 – WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL ADDED WTTR, CECE IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF STROBIC; 02/04/2018 – Ceco Environmental Selling Strobic to Cincinnati Fan and Ventilator Co; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – CECO Environmental at Houlihan Lokey Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CECO Environmental Short-Interest Ratio Rises 23% to 15 Days; 10/05/2018 – Ceco Environmental 1Q EPS 17c; 09/03/2018 – CECO Environmental Advances Most in Over a Year; 16/04/2018 – In Celebration of Earth Day Week, CECO Environmental Releases the First in a Series of Blogs about the Opportunities to Improve; 02/04/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – SALE OF STROBIC TO CINCINNATI FAN AND VENTILATOR COMPANY, INC. A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF DOMINUS CAPITAL, L.P

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 215,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 20.92 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $223.89M, down from 21.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.77. About 9.36M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 21/05/2018 – Infosys Limited: Investor Meetings; 16/05/2018 – Infosys Finacle Pioneers Blockchain-Based Trade Network in India in Consortium with Seven Leading Banks; 12/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals, Infosys and ArcelorMittal Trade Actively; 11/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS RAVI VENKATESAN STEPS OFF INFOSYS BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Infosys Recognized as a Leader in Digital Marketing Services by NelsonHall; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q NET INCOME 36.9B RUPEES; 11/05/2018 – INFOSYS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR RAVI VENKATESAN RESIGNS; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS CLARIFIES ON REPORT; 15/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Right execution of strategy to decide Infosys chief Salil Parekh’s future; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $579.40M for 21.02 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 3,600 shares to 57,800 shares, valued at $4.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 195,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $20.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc by 118,895 shares to 278,519 shares, valued at $5.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scansource Inc (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 14,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,440 shares, and cut its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT).

