As Cdw Corp/De (CDW) Market Value Rose, Holder Dnb Asset Management As Has Boosted Position; As Abm Industries (ABM) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Dudley & Shanley Has Decreased Its Position

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Abm Industries (ABM) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc analyzed 21,442 shares as the company's stock rose 14.91% . The hedge fund held 990,610 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.01 million, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Abm Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.24% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $36.83. About 202,933 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500.

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Cdw Corp/De (CDW) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 8,680 shares as the company's stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 39,399 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80B, up from 30,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Cdw Corp/De for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $112.23. About 438,348 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.49% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 3.60M shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Corporation reported 18,200 shares stake. Raymond James Finance Serv Advsr holds 0.01% or 30,338 shares. The California-based Strategic Global Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.37% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Tower Research Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0.05% or 8,648 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Com owns 3,625 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Hrt Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,416 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Llc has 2,116 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa accumulated 28,887 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Communication stated it has 0.01% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.1% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Whittier Of Nevada owns 0% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 146 shares. Bamco reported 453,724 shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 37,200 shares.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 5,165 shares to 56,573 shares, valued at $1.45 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 12,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,765 shares, and cut its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Ltd Co (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). 1.11M are held by Bancorporation Of America De. Blackrock holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 9.82M shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust accumulated 200 shares. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 35,841 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 113,850 shares. Walthausen And Limited Liability holds 383,983 shares or 1.81% of its portfolio. Comerica Savings Bank stated it has 68,044 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. M&R Mngmt has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Bancshares De holds 0% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 449 shares. Mufg Americas Corp accumulated 798 shares or 0% of the stock. Dudley Shanley Inc holds 990,610 shares or 9.32% of its portfolio. 31,567 were reported by Van Eck Associate. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 17,017 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iridium Comm. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 302,200 shares to 398,600 shares, valued at $10.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).