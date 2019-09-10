As Cdw Com Com (CDW) Valuation Rose, Groesbeck Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake by $1.08 Million; Hexavest Increases Stake in Newmont Mining (NEM)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Cdw Corp Com Com (CDW) by 18.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 11,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 48,700 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, down from 59,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cdw Corp Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.47% or $6.43 during the last trading session, reaching $111.08. About 619,847 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500.

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 167.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 1.42 million shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The hedge fund held 2.26 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.86 million, up from 844,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.12. About 4.34M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, up 5.63% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CDW’s profit will be $211.78M for 18.51 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $131.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh Com (NYSE:LYB) by 11,100 shares to 21,500 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc Com Com by 2,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp Com Unit Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wade G W And Inc accumulated 3,765 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Rothschild Com Asset Mgmt Us stated it has 230,606 shares. Macquarie Gp, Australia-based fund reported 3,707 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.2% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Aperio Grp Limited Com has invested 0.03% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus accumulated 15,888 shares. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.07% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). 50,330 were accumulated by First Bancorp Of Omaha. Hillsdale Management owns 5,490 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Bp Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 20,000 shares. 210 are held by Howe And Rusling. Bb&T Corp, a North Carolina-based fund reported 127,435 shares. Athena Cap Advsr Lc holds 10,276 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability has 50,595 shares. Principal Finance Grp Inc holds 0% or 22,376 shares.

