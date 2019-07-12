As Cdw Com Com (CDW) Stock Value Rose, Groesbeck Investment Management Has Lowered Holding by $1.08 Million; As Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Stock Rose, Hanseatic Management Services Raised Stake

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Cdw Corp Com Com (CDW) by 18.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 11,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,700 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, down from 59,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cdw Corp Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $115.14. About 283,228 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 32.88% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 215.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 2,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,488 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $497,000, up from 1,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $167.87. About 126,343 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 82.54% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $7.42 million activity. ALESIO STEVEN W also sold $1.79M worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) shares. ROTHER CHRISTINA V. sold $360,800 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. Shares for $894,930 were sold by ECKROTE DOUGLAS E on Friday, February 8. 14,900 shares were sold by CORLEY CHRISTINA M, worth $1.38M.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $131.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp Com Unit Com by 10,447 shares to 80,139 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Price T Rowe Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:TROW) by 10,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc Com Com (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Mgmt L Lp Nc invested 0.5% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Jasper Ridge Prtnrs LP stated it has 0.08% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Apg Asset Nv has 0.01% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 1.21 million shares. Alta Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 3,043 shares. State Street stated it has 3.38 million shares. Burgundy Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Wms Prtn Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 3,807 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of reported 0.01% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 12,288 shares. The Florida-based Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Jump Trading Llc owns 2,467 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd holds 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 3,707 shares. Assetmark Inc accumulated 0% or 373 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Com reported 5,625 shares.

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.35 per share. CDW’s profit will be $211.73 million for 19.85 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.89% EPS growth.

