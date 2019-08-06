As Cdw Com Com (CDW) Stock Price Rose, Groesbeck Investment Management Has Lowered by $1.08 Million Its Stake; Eaton Vance Management Has Raised Snap On (SNA) Holding

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Cdw Corp Com Com (CDW) by 18.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 11,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 48,700 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, down from 59,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cdw Corp Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.57% or $8.81 during the last trading session, reaching $107.53. About 798,922 shares traded or 4.57% up from the average. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Snap On Inc (SNA) by 20.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 7,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 44,131 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91 million, up from 36,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Snap On Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $147.64. About 549,639 shares traded or 19.97% up from the average. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.72; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON SEES FY CAPEX $90M TO $100M; 26/04/2018 – Snap-on Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures in a Range of $90M-$100M; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on’s gains made it the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 on Thursday morning; 16/04/2018 – Snap-On Inc expected to post earnings of $2.72 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on Inc. 1Q Net Income Rises 15%; 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 26/04/2018 – SNAP-ON INC SNA.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.82/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SNA shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.40 million shares or 13.03% less from 61.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advsr, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,235 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments Com has invested 0.03% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Webster Bankshares N A, a Connecticut-based fund reported 275 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 1,993 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability holds 803,222 shares. 1,358 were reported by Scotia Incorporated. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus holds 0% or 607 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.04% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Reinhart Ptnrs stated it has 172,824 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 226 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 4,880 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Atria Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Pinebridge Invests LP owns 31,626 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Ftb Advsr reported 366 shares. 1,931 were reported by Pitcairn Communications.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 12,362 shares to 47,784 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 292,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.18M shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $60,833 activity.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $5.92 million activity. Another trade for 16,216 shares valued at $1.49M was made by Richards Thomas E on Tuesday, February 12. CORLEY CHRISTINA M sold $1.38M worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) on Tuesday, February 12. The insider ECKROTE DOUGLAS E sold 10,000 shares worth $894,930. ALESIO STEVEN W had sold 20,013 shares worth $1.79M.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $131.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mplx Lp Com Unit Rep L Com (NYSE:MPLX) by 28,801 shares to 96,895 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc Com Com (NYSE:ENB) by 8,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,124 shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com (NYSE:MMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Investment Management reported 0.05% stake. Westover Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.58% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Bokf Na stated it has 0.15% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Numerixs Invest Tech has invested 0.16% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 362,457 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins invested in 0.23% or 15,546 shares. Advisory Rech owns 33,553 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. State Street Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Korea Investment invested in 75,900 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Makaira Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 14.44% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.05% stake. Pggm Investments holds 0.11% or 220,300 shares. City has 0% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 91 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 6,847 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bankshares reported 88,258 shares.

