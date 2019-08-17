As Cdw (CDW) Valuation Rose, Bowling Portfolio Management Has Boosted Its Position; Marietta Investment Partners Maintains Stake in Zoetis (ZTS)

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 34.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 13,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 53,849 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19 million, up from 39,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $111.69. About 455,072 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 70.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 22,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 53,988 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44M, up from 31,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $125.37. About 1.14 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – Zoetis to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China; 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westlake Chemical Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 8,330 shares to 17,955 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc by 18,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,232 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

More notable recent CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CDW Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CDW to Announce First Quarter 2019 Results on May 1 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Rent-A-Center, Comcast, Group 1 Automotive, CDW and Target – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CDW Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can CDW Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CDW) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) by 9,743 shares to 63,068 shares, valued at $12.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,187 shares, and cut its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zoetis to acquire Platinum Performance – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Zoetis Completes Acquisition of Platinum Performance, a Leading Nutrition-Focused Animal Health Business – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Merck Shares Rise on Strong Sales Growth – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 234% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We Think Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.