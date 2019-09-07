As Cdw (CDW) Stock Value Rose, Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Upped Its Position; Lazard Asset Management Increases Stake in Cae (CAE)

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cdw Corporation (CDW) by 102.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 3,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 7,750 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $747,000, up from 3,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $118.39. About 535,101 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500.

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cae Inc (CAE) by 398.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 484,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.16% . The institutional investor held 606,691 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44 million, up from 121,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cae Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $26.01. About 149,087 shares traded. CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has risen 33.00% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CAE News: 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TO EXCEED UNDERLYING MARKET GROWTH IN FISCAL YEAR 2019; 09/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES TO BUY 9 SIMULATORS FROM CAE; 25/05/2018 – Correct: CAE Inc 4Q Cont Ops EPS C$0.37; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Cont Ops EPS $0.37; 24/05/2018 – REMINDER/Media Advisory: CAE’s FY2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call; 01/05/2018 – CAE, KF AEROSPACE FORM SKYALYNE CANADA JOINT VENTURE; 25/04/2018 – CAE IN 10-YR A330/A350 PILOT TRAINING PACT WITH VIRGIN ATLANTIC; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG OF $7.8 BLN; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Net C$100.1M; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37, EST. C$0.32

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold CAE shares while 56 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 122.75 million shares or 2.05% less from 125.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Comm Na invested in 0% or 14,141 shares. Prelude Capital Management Llc holds 0% or 383 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.07M shares. Tower Research Limited (Trc) has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.02% or 606,691 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp owns 369,195 shares. Agf Invs reported 0.07% stake. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.01% or 520 shares. Vanguard Inc owns 7.36M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Artisan Ptnrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 1.12 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 4.38M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 89,911 shares. Pinnacle Associates holds 1.43 million shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Cibc World Inc invested 0.15% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Bluestein R H And owns 9,500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morg St Asia (APF) by 52,301 shares to 738,164 shares, valued at $12.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amer Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 142,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 482,058 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls I (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 26,400 shares to 39,000 shares, valued at $733,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 8,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,455 shares, and cut its stake in Rpm International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 222,461 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pggm Invests, Netherlands-based fund reported 220,300 shares. Regions Corporation accumulated 44,121 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 3.60M shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Company Limited invested in 10,090 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs invested in 28,887 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp accumulated 47,002 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Georgia-based Signaturefd Lc has invested 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Trexquant Lp holds 8,148 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 329,437 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 88,332 are held by Finemark Bancorp & Tru. Korea Invest invested in 75,900 shares. Beck Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 0.26% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 5,600 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 4,434 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors reported 0.01% stake.