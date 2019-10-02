As Cdw (CDW) Stock Rose, Royal London Asset Management LTD Raised by $2.29 Million Its Position; As Kirby (KEX) Share Value Rose, Holder Fruth Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake by $385,086

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 4,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 18,096 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, down from 23,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $78.14. About 375,208 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 20,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 272,373 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.24M, up from 251,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $119.82. About 932,833 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 1.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $42.61M for 27.51 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold KEX shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 55.59 million shares or 1.66% less from 56.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chase Inv Counsel Corp has invested 0.24% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). 36,588 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Bessemer Gp has invested 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 47,875 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs reported 152 shares. Linscomb & Williams Inc reported 17,331 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Scopus Asset Lp invested in 0.73% or 325,000 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Com owns 148,761 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited has 2.19M shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Westpac Bk stated it has 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Verition Fund Mngmt Llc stated it has 8,599 shares. Polar Llp stated it has 433,738 shares. Van Eck Associates Corp has invested 0.23% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). The Connecticut-based Thb Asset Management has invested 0.1% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Cornerstone Incorporated reported 101 shares.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $10.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 12,587 shares to 41,814 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,719 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

