As Cdw (CDW) Stock Rose, Brant Point Investment Management Boosted Its Position by $5.24 Million; Bank Of The West Cut Stake in American Tower New (AMT) by $1.04 Million

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 181.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 54,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The hedge fund held 84,534 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $111.69. About 455,072 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 5,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 54,203 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68M, down from 59,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $222.93. About 1.59 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,640 shares to 30,063 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 23,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,477 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Syneos Health Inc (Put) by 42,886 shares to 27,000 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 14,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,000 shares, and cut its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).

