As Cdw (CDW) Shares Rose, Shareholder Arrowpoint Asset Management Trimmed by $21.52 Million Its Stake; Csg Sys Intl (CSGS) Shareholder Rbf Capital Trimmed Position

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 18.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 224,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.99M, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $116.34. About 730,963 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Csg Sys Intl Inc (CSGS) by 20.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.78% . The institutional investor held 30,032 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, down from 37,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Csg Sys Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $50.28. About 103,997 shares traded. CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has risen 26.89% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 06/04/2018 – CSG Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – CSG Systems 1Q Adj EPS 69c; 20/04/2018 – ROVSING A/S ROVS.CO – WINS SERVICE CONTRACT FROM CNES FOR CSG; 29/03/2018 – CSG SMART SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY 300222.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO RAISE UP TO 1.5 BLN YUAN IN SHARE PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO FUNDS PROJECTS; 31/05/2018 – CSG HOLDINGS LTD CSGJ.J – EXPECTS GROWTH EXPERIENCED DURING 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR TO CONTINUE IN 2019; 20/04/2018 – ROVSING GROUP WINS SERVICE CONTRACT FROM CNES FOR CSG; 21/05/2018 – Strata-X Has High Graded an Area Within the Serowe CSG Fairway; 08/03/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL SAYS ON MARCH 5, CO ENTERED INTO NEW $350 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT WHICH REPLACED CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO IN FEB 2015; 21/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC – JOHNS’ APPOINTMENT AS CFO FOLLOWS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED RETIREMENT OF FORMER CFO RANDY WIESE; 08/03/2018 – CSG Systems Gets $350M Credit Agreemen

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.92 million activity. CORLEY CHRISTINA M had sold 14,900 shares worth $1.38 million. 20,013 shares were sold by ALESIO STEVEN W, worth $1.79 million. The insider ROTHER CHRISTINA V. sold $360,800. ECKROTE DOUGLAS E sold 10,000 shares worth $894,930.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Construction Partners Inc by 215,385 shares to 2.19 million shares, valued at $27.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 139,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Ncs Multistage Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 13.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CSGS’s profit will be $22.59 million for 18.49 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by CSG Systems International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.86% negative EPS growth.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 126,125 shares to 219,406 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).