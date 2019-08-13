As Cdw (CDW) Shares Rose, Holder Gam Holding Ag Trimmed Holding; Capital Southwest (CSWC) Holder Moab Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.65 Million as Stock Value Declined

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 78,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 977,124 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.56 million, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Capital Southwest Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $403.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $22.81. About 12,997 shares traded. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 18.27% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500.

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 25.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 4,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 13,320 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, down from 17,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $113.98. About 111,436 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 1,938 shares to 6,858 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 17,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 1.62 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Putnam Invests Limited Liability has 114,264 shares. Virginia-based Bb&T Lc has invested 0.05% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 14,424 shares. Polaris Greystone Finance Group Limited Com invested 1.88% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.09% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Bluemountain Management Llc holds 104,096 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company has 0.1% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Allsquare Wealth Ltd Company owns 474 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Redwood Ltd Liability Company stated it has 114,650 shares. 589,439 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 222,461 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The New Jersey-based Groesbeck Mgmt Corporation Nj has invested 3.58% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.98, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold CSWC shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 7.45 million shares or 6.43% less from 7.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grace White New York holds 121,615 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Punch & Associates Incorporated owns 1.50 million shares or 2.69% of their US portfolio. Confluence Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 115,506 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 10,700 shares. 11,586 were accumulated by Geode Cap Management Ltd Llc. 58,192 are owned by Asset Management. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 30,798 shares. Hilltop has 0.27% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 61,100 shares. Bard Inc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Raymond James And Associates stated it has 111,482 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0.08% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Ariel Investments Lc holds 682,556 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Blackrock owns 74,664 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Greenwich Inv has invested 0.36% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Susquehanna Intl Gp Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC).

