As Cdw (CDW) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Gmt Capital Lowered Its Position by $1.39 Million; Lkq (LKQ) Market Value Declined While North Run Capital LP Has Trimmed Stake by $5.46 Million

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The hedge fund held 584,400 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.32 million, down from 598,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $119.34. About 551,121 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited

North Run Capital Lp decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 47.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp sold 195,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 215,000 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10M, down from 410,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $26.18. About 1.31 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $188.92 million for 10.73 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 87,800 shares to 781,335 shares, valued at $48.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 4,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH).