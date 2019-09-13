As Cdw (CDW) Market Valuation Rose, Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trimmed Its Holding by $4.51 Million; Shaw Communications (SJR) Market Valuation Declined While Uss Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.51 Million

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 78.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 41,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 11,400 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27 million, down from 52,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $112.96. About 83,237 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 75,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 495,009 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.07 million, down from 570,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.2. About 52,266 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 30/04/2018 – Cincinnati Bengals Draft Hometown Pick, The Motz Group and Shaw Sports Turf, to Deliver a High-Performance Synthetic Turf Syste; 28/03/2018 – Shaw Communications Applauds Government’s Pro-Competitive Decision for 600 MHz Spectrum Auction; 12/04/2018 – Is Shaw About to Become the Fourth Member of Canada’s Big Three?; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS NAMES KIRAN MAZUMDAR-SHAW LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 12/03/2018 Shaw Academy Recognised on Inc 500 Listing; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 2Q ADJ. OPER INCOME C$501M, EST. C$502.6M; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw & Company LP Exits Position in Electro Scientific; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – ANTICIPATED ANNUALIZED SAVINGS RELATED TO VDP, EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $215 MLN AND WILL BE FULLY REALIZED IN FISCAL 2020; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

Analysts await Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SJR’s profit will be $139.29 million for 18.70 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Shaw Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

