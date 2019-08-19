As Cdw (CDW) Market Valuation Rose, Bowling Portfolio Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.34 Million; Adams Express Company Position in Amedisys (AMED) Cut as Valuation Rose

Adams Express Company decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc. (AMED) by 52.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The institutional investor held 2,300 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283,000, down from 4,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Amedisys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 134,403 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 34.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 13,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 53,849 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19M, up from 39,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $111.69. About 502,195 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500.

More notable recent Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “One Thing To Remember About The Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did Amedisys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMED) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AMED Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amedisys (AMED) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Margins Decline – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare Stock Q2 Earnings Due on Jul 31: HUM, AMED & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold AMED shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Fund Mngmt has 10,138 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott stated it has 6,836 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York owns 3,345 shares. The New York-based Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Axa reported 99,601 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 129,939 shares. Blair William & Il reported 0% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Paloma Partners Mgmt holds 8,443 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Numerixs Investment Techs invested in 2,308 shares. 37,919 are owned by Retirement Sys Of Alabama. Lpl Lc owns 0% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 3,873 shares. Cibc Ww holds 0.01% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) or 25,292 shares. Dupont Capital has 0.1% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Moreover, Amalgamated Bancorp has 0.01% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Citadel Advisors Ltd owns 355,428 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) by 65,900 shares to 131,800 shares, valued at $7.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 26,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $629.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 9,922 shares to 8,628 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) by 15,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,253 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap has 90,700 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Redwood Investments Lc has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp owns 0.07% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 6,847 shares. Panagora Asset Inc stated it has 0.35% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Hillsdale Investment Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 5,490 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). California Pub Employees Retirement System invested 0.04% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Daiwa Sb Invests Limited holds 490 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Lc accumulated 4,980 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt invested in 4,365 shares or 0.05% of the stock. United Services Automobile Association has 0.06% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 238,748 shares. M&T Bancorporation Corp accumulated 0.03% or 49,866 shares. Us Commercial Bank De has 0.01% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management has 0.02% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 146,950 shares. Bancshares Of America De has invested 0.02% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).

More notable recent CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Why CDW (CDW) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is CDW (CDW) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why CDW (CDW) is a Solid Choice – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CDW Corporation (CDW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CDW Reports Record Second Quarter Net Sales – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.