As Cdn Pacific Railway (CP) Market Valuation Rose, Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Lowered Its Position by $5.20 Million; Private Capital Advisors Raised Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $846,153

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cdn Pacific Railway (CP) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 25,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236.55M, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cdn Pacific Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $229.99. About 404,039 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – BEEN ADVISED THAT CANADA INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS BOARD HAS CHANGED DATES FOR VOTING ON CP’S FINAL PROPOSALS; 25/05/2018 – TCRC-Train & Engine and IBEW Vote Dn CP’s Final Offers in CIRB-administered Ratification Vote; 06/04/2018 – Union: Canadian Pacific Strike Could Begin as Early as 12:01 a.m. April 21; 06/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC TEAMSTERS COULD STRIKE AS EARLY AS APRIL 21; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q Net C$348M; 20/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific, Rail Unions Reach Deal to Avoid Canada Strike; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY REACHED PACT WITH TEAMSTERS; 18/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE FORMALLY SERVED 72 HOURS’ NOTICE OF INTENT TO STRIKE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC REPEATS FY GUIDANCE IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Canadian Pacific Railway $500m WNG 10Y; IPT +120a

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 4,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 93,643 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.79 million, up from 89,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $890.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $197. About 33.22M shares traded or 20.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Apple and Sony rely on components from South Korea; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 07/05/2018 – APPLE – ON APRIL 30, COURT ENTERED ORDER FOR PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF SETTLEMENT OF IN RE APPLE INC E-BOOK DERIVATIVE LITIGATION CASE NO. 1-14-CV-269543; 12/03/2018 – Financial Terms of Apple-Texture Deal Not Disclosed; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 11/05/2018 – One word may explain Warren Buffett’s investment decisions on Apple and Amazon: profit; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Deal for Shazam Delayed in Europe Over Data Concerns; 01/05/2018 – R.I.P., for real, iPhone X ‘super cycle’ Apple shipped 52 million iPhones last quarter, up 3 percent from the same time last year

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Council holds 847,498 shares or 3.4% of its portfolio. Naples Glob Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 44,878 shares or 2.18% of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Limited Liability Co reported 34,653 shares. Rmb Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.93% or 194,100 shares. 89,179 were reported by Willingdon Wealth. Highfields Capital LP has 18.28% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Spirit Of America Ny reported 0.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Element Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,406 shares. Telos Capital has 56,561 shares for 3.35% of their portfolio. Callahan Advisors Limited Liability has invested 3.8% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ipswich Invest Company has invested 2.99% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Commonwealth Corporation Pa stated it has 2.86% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Illinois-based Archford Cap Strategies Ltd has invested 1.7% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sandy Spring Comml Bank stated it has 2.43% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Weiss Asset Management LP accumulated 1,154 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 17,185 shares to 24,535 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

