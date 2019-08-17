As Cdn Natl Railway (CNI) Stock Rose, Holder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Decreased Position; Walmart Com (WMT) Share Value Rose While Seizert Capital Partners Raised by $2.69 Million Its Position

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc Com (WMT) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 27,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 341,028 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.26M, up from 313,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $112.99. About 10.52M shares traded or 76.86% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 04/05/2018 – SOFTBANK TO SELL ALL ITS 20-PLUS PCT STAKE IN FLIPKART AS PART OF FLIPKART-WALMART DEAL – BLOOMBERG CITING; 02/04/2018 – ThinkAdvisor: Walmart, Humana Move Closer as Separate Upheavals Threaten; 09/05/2018 – Walmart confirms $16bn stake in India’s Flipkart; 01/04/2018 – Threats From All Sides Push Walmart and Humana Closer Together; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Expects Walmart’s Leverage to Increase About a Half Turn More Than Previously Projected for the Coming Fiscal Year; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – Tesco profit surge and Booker boost defy UK retail gloom; 18/04/2018 – Walmart: Discounters Are Eating up the Grocery Growth — Barrons.com; 30/03/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: Wal-Mart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible; 26/03/2018 – MASSMART STUDYING MARKETS IN FRANCOPHONE AFRICA FOR POSSIBLE EXPANSION – CHAIRMAN

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cdn Natl Railway (CNI) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 100,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 4.49M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401.57 million, down from 4.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cdn Natl Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $92.48. About 880,282 shares traded or 12.20% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 88,156 shares to 589,547 shares, valued at $31.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graham Hldgs Co Com (NYSE:GHC) by 9,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,834 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc Com (NYSE:CHD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress (Wy) reported 216 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Us Bancorp De owns 2.47M shares. Summit Secs Group Lc has 0.08% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 4,500 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Com holds 380,579 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 83,226 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Tru has 5.42% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 11.60M shares. Security Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 14,175 shares stake. Edgemoor Investment Advisors reported 8,597 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Parsec Fincl Mgmt Inc owns 201,184 shares. Asset Mngmt One Com Limited invested 0.42% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 9,599 are owned by Investment House Ltd Liability Corporation. 457,631 were reported by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership. 9,254 were reported by Summit Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Fuller Thaler Asset invested 0.04% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 245,166 shares to 702,839 shares, valued at $83.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 862,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisource (NYSE:ABC).