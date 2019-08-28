As Cdn Natl Railway (CNI) Stock Price Rose, Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding by $8.96 Million; Visa (V) Stock Price Rose While Windacre Partnership Has Raised by $24.10 Million Its Position

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cdn Natl Railway (CNI) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 100,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 4.49 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401.57 million, down from 4.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cdn Natl Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $90.77. About 42,038 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS C$1.00, EST. C$1; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNI.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations; 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS C$5.10-Adj EPS C$5.25; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Recently-Retired Operating Employees to Return to Wor; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 27/05/2018 – The labor strife comes at a time of tighter rail capacity in Canada, with CP and rival Canadian National Railway facing strong demand for shipments of grain, potash and other commodities

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 154,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.61 million, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $396.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $176.76. About 623,028 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Windacre Partnership Llc, which manages about $214.22 million and $1.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 1.25 million shares to 8.97 million shares, valued at $189.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security National Tru Company accumulated 24,073 shares. Tctc Hldgs Lc owns 12,026 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Goelzer Management has invested 0.44% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Edmp holds 55,977 shares or 8.53% of its portfolio. Michael And Susan Dell Foundation has invested 6.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hwg LP invested in 0.99% or 6,367 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 0.12% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 85,893 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Omers Administration Corp invested in 1.28M shares or 2.39% of the stock. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.45% or 9,350 shares. Motco owns 1,440 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The Maryland-based Profund Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.3% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sol Management owns 2,636 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw invested 2% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CN 100 Celebrations Come to Halifax NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CN 100 Celebrations Come to Vancouver as Part of Pacific National Exhibition – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CSX And Canadian National To Form New Intermodal Service – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Canadian National Railway – Bearish Option Trades – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CN presents 2018 Safe Handling Award to 137 shippers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Life Fncl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 1.37M shares to 14.21 million shares, valued at $545.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgt (NYSE:BAM) by 32,934 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP).