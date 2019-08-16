As Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto Com (CM) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Kempen Capital Management Cut Holding by $2.45 Million; Bce Com New (BCE) Share Value Rose While Stonebridge Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $405,900

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto Com (CM) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 23,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 219,447 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.17 million, down from 242,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $74.65. About 341,806 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bce Inc Com New (BCE) by 46.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 9,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 10,615 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $471,000, down from 19,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.74. About 595,905 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $273.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,856 shares to 101,377 shares, valued at $11.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 13,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,082 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Analysts await Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to report earnings on August, 22 before the open. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, down 3.78% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.38 per share. CM’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 8.15 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.69% EPS growth.

