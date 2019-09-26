As Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) Stock Value Declined, Fiera Capital Has Boosted Its Position; As Cme Group (CME) Stock Rose, Holder Capstone Financial Advisors Has Decreased Stake

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 24,657 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79M, down from 26,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $215.79. About 705,235 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CME GROUP – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO ALLOW CME TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE (CORRECTS; 23/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 22; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q EPS $1.76; 07/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 6; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Fines Belvedere Trading in Market-Manipulation Cases; 16/03/2018 – CME: No Certainty Any Firm Offer Will Be Made for NEX; 26/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM LOWER CASH PRICES, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 07/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY FUND SALES, LATE TUESDAY’S LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 08/05/2018 – CME Group Announces First Trades of New SOFR Futures; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME SAYS CASH PAID FOR INTEREST AND GUARANTEE FEES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE AROUND US$ 35 MILLION

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) by 16.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 13,467 shares as the company's stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 93,799 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.38 million, up from 80,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $82.03. About 416,790 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $26.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 12,766 shares to 294,077 shares, valued at $41.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,000 shares, and cut its stake in New Relic Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $618.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (TOLZ) by 55,499 shares to 872,712 shares, valued at $39.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 40,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 959,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28 million for 32.89 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.