As Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Guardian Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Holding; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Stake in Equinix (EQIX) Has Lowered by $35.24 Million

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 40.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 77,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,890 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.61 million, down from 191,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $17.84 during the last trading session, reaching $490.48. About 469,852 shares traded or 30.31% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 2,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 226,667 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.09M, down from 229,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $78.84. About 279,394 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 9.78% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid

Analysts await Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $2.29 EPS, down 3.78% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.38 per share. CM’s profit will be $1.02B for 8.61 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.69% EPS growth.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $748.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 8,793 shares to 529,422 shares, valued at $38.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crescent Pt Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) by 68,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO).

