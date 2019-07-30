As Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) Market Valuation Declined, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Lowered Holding by $36.20 Million; Insteel (IIIN) Share Price Declined While Bruce & Co Has Lifted Its Stake

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Insteel (IIIN) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97 million, up from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Insteel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.34M market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $19.86. About 43,570 shares traded. Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) has declined 36.55% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.98% the S&P500. Some Historical IIIN News: 24/04/2018 – Insteel Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Insteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 lnsteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, lll to its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIIN); 22/03/2018 – Insteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, III to its Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – lnsteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Insteel Industries 2Q EPS 31c; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF ABNEY S. BOXLEY, lll TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES SAYS ON MARCH 21, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SEVEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) by 60.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 458,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 294,625 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.29M, down from 752,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $78.62. About 182,452 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 9.78% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89

Analysts await Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to report earnings on August, 22 before the open. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, down 3.78% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.38 per share. CM’s profit will be $1.02B for 8.58 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.69% EPS growth.

