As Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Call) (CM) Stock Price Declined, Polar Securities Has Increased Holding by $16.99 Million; Ctc Continues to Hold Holding in Facebook (FB)

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Call) (CM) by 97.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 215,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 435,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.40M, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $78.54. About 322,757 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 220.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 510,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 741,860 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.66 million, up from 231,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: Firm accused of misusing Facebook data suspends CEO; 16/04/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Is this database a bigger threat than Facebook?; 24/04/2018 – Inside Facebook’s content clean-up operation; 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK – EXPERTS FROM ATLANTIC COUNCIL TO WORK WITH CO’S SECURITY, POLICY & PRODUCT TEAMS TO GET FACEBOOK REAL-TIME INSIGHTS, UPDATES ON EMERGING THREATS; 08/05/2018 – Facebook is making its biggest executive shuffle in company history WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook’s core app are getting new leaders as part of a massive executive reorg; 01/05/2018 – CEO #MarkZuckerberg says that Facebook is bringing AR camera effects to Messenger:; 22/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: #BREAKING: Israeli Privacy Protection Authority to investigate Facebook; 12/04/2018 – Recode’s Teddy Schleifer on Spotify’s IPO and Kurt Wagner on Facebook and Cambridge Analytica #TooEmbarrassed (transcript); 25/05/2018 – Activist Max Schrems accuses Facebook and Google of GDPR breach; 20/04/2018 – Facebook Has a New Data Policy — Here’s the Short Version

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 70,612 shares to 507,501 shares, valued at $11.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 160,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) by 24,519 shares to 45,032 shares, valued at $855.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Put) by 1,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,961 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (Put).

