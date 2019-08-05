As Cdk Global (CDK) Valuation Declined, Scharf Investments Increased Its Stake; Scott & Selber Holding in Sysco (SYY) Upped as Shares Declined

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 360,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 2.32M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.62 million, up from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $50.66. About 513,273 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL, AUTO/MATE CITE FTC OPPOSING THE DEAL; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $3.23 TO $3.28, EST. $3.27; 26/04/2018 – Correct: CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.67-EPS $2.72, Not $2.62-$2.72; 17/04/2018 – CDK Global Acquires Progressus Media; 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeti; 08/03/2018 – CDK Global Introduces Innovative Drive Flex DMSaaS Offering; 17/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – TRANSACTION CLOSED EARLIER THIS MONTH FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT; 17/05/2018 – CDK Global Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/03/2018 – Car Dealer Software Makers CDK, Auto/Mate Call Off Merger Due to FTC Opposition; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global: No Termination Fee Under Terms of Agreement

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 341.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 11,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 14,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $68.9. About 2.64 million shares traded or 13.30% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 20,087 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $76.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 53,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51M shares, and cut its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21 million and $191.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5,390 shares to 6,590 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

