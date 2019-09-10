As Cdk Global (CDK) Valuation Declined, Raymond James Trust Has Lifted Its Position by $418,006; Ingalls & Snyder Increases Stake in Dominion Energy (D)

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Cdk Global Incorporated (CDK) by 48.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 7,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 22,103 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 14,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Cdk Global Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 570,702 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 20/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Survey Reveals 80 Percent of Buyers Likely to Begin Car Buying Process Online, Still 78 Percent Value In-Store Dealer Experience; 30/05/2018 – CDK Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Adj EPS 85c; 14/03/2018 – CDK Partners with Nissan for US Dealer Website Program; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL 3Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Presentation of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065 at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – CYCLACEL’S CYC065 CDK INHIBITOR SHOWS SYNERGY WITH VENETOCLAX; 23/03/2018 – Equifax Among Inaugural Developers in Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL – REDUCING CO’S REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 TO 2.5% – 3.0% FROM 3.0% – 4.0%, PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER EXPECTED ADVERTISING REVENUES

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 34.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 25,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 100,053 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.67 million, up from 74,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $76.68. About 2.34M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inverness Counsel Ltd Co Ny owns 2,948 shares. Camelot Portfolios Llc invested in 8,324 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital LP stated it has 16,600 shares. South State owns 45,867 shares. Fdx Advisors has 0.14% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Td Asset Incorporated invested in 744,826 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has 5,810 shares. 9,010 are held by Burney. Court Place Ltd has invested 0.16% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Chesley Taft & Associate Limited Liability Co has invested 0.1% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Mirae Asset Invs Limited stated it has 43,356 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc reported 4.44 million shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.01% or 6,709 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Company reported 1,036 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Howe Rusling Inc invested in 2,438 shares.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 1,016 shares to 26,619 shares, valued at $9.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).