As Cdk Global (CDK) Stock Value Declined, Holder Scharf Investments Increased Its Holding; Blue Harbour Group LP Has Increased Stake in Penn Natl Gaming (PENN) by $16.25 Million

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (PENN) by 36.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 812,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.23% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.01M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.48 million, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Penn Natl Gaming Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $18.18. About 738,704 shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 39.79% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 12/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING – REMAIN ON TRACK TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 14/05/2018 – U.S. CASINO GAMING COMPANIES RISE AFTER U.S. TOP COURT BACKS NEW JERSEY’S BID TO LEGALIZE SPORTS BETTING; 04/04/2018 – CBS 21 News: BREAKING: Penn National snares its 4th casino license in Pennsylvani; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming 1Q Adj EBITDA $242.6M; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – FOR FY 2018, SEES NET REVENUES OF $ 3,235.7 MLN; 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GETS APPROVAL FROM PA. GAMING CONTROL BOARD; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – INCREASES 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Hldrs Approve Pinnacle Entertainment Acquisition

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 360,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.32 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.62M, up from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $50.54. About 218,218 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 20.14% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL 3Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 14/03/2018 – CDK Partners with Nissan for US Dealer Website Program; 17/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – TRANSACTION CLOSED EARLIER THIS MONTH FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT; 05/04/2018 – CDK Websites Enhanced for Dealer Control and Design; Primed for Mobile-First Indexing; 05/04/2018 – CDK Websites Enhanced for Dealer Control and Design; Primed for Mobile-First lndexing; 23/04/2018 – 1-2-1 Mobile Joins CDK Global Partner Program; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.62-EPS $2.72; 23/03/2018 – Equifax Among Inaugural Developers in Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 15/03/2018 – CDK Global and NAMAD Announce Second Annual “Fueling Careers” Scholarship Program; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 21,894 shares to 873,108 shares, valued at $83.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 322,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX).

More notable recent CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CDK Global Announces Entry into an Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement to Repurchase $260 Million of its Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on November 09, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CDK Global, Inc. (CDK) CEO Brian Krzanich on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About CDK Global Inc (CDK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CDK Global Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20 billion and $1.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 870,000 shares to 8.99 million shares, valued at $345.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 3.22M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38M shares, and cut its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $427,111 activity. 11,000 shares were bought by Fair William J, worth $214,940 on Monday, May 13.

More notable recent Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Penn National Gaming (PENN) Down 1.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on June 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Penn National Gaming (PENN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Crude Slides on Economic Slowdown Fears, Despite OPEC Cut Extension – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Miners Bank offices receive branding makeover to reflect Mid Penn Bank name – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Penn National Rides on Acquisition Amid Stiff Competition – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold PENN shares while 78 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 106.92 million shares or 1.70% more from 105.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Cap Mgmt LP has invested 0.03% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Citigroup has 0% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 47,092 shares. J Goldman L P, a New York-based fund reported 31,500 shares. Quantbot Tech L P, a New York-based fund reported 136,125 shares. Numerixs Technology has 37,800 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Advsr Asset Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc reported 80,734 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.18% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 170,791 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 10.74M shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 1.03 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Blue Harbour Grp Lp holds 3.54% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 3.01M shares. Moreover, Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Prudential Inc stated it has 1.52M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 17,862 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).