As Cdk Global (CDK) Stock Price Declined, Scharf Investments Has Upped Holding by $20.92 Million; Autus Asset Management Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Lifted by $1.34 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 53.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 31,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 88,683 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 57,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $34.28. About 822,601 shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 360,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 2.32 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.62M, up from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $44.69. About 24,653 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 23/03/2018 – Equifax Among Inaugural Developers in Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL 3Q REV. $576.6M, EST. $578.4M; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O – QTRLY REVENUES UP 4% TO $576.6 MILLION; 17/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – TRANSACTION CLOSED EARLIER THIS MONTH FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT; 17/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL BUYS PROGRESSUS MEDIA; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global & Auto/Mate to Terminate Planned Transaction; 15/03/2018 – CDK Global and NAMAD Announce Second Annual “Fueling Careers” Scholarship Program; 22/03/2018 – SiriusXM and CDK Enhance Connected Car Solutions and Capabilities for Car Dealers Nationwide; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.62-EPS $2.72; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL SEES FY 2018 ADJ. REVENUES UP 2.5% – 3.0%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $606.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,218 shares to 32,630 shares, valued at $8.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,506 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).