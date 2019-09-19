As Cdk Global (CDK) Shares Declined, Lakewood Capital Management LP Boosted Holding; Smucker J M Co (SJM) Shares Declined While Boothbay Fund Management Has Increased Its Holding

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 23.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 490,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The hedge fund held 2.56M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $126.80M, up from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $46.34. About 619,393 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 20/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 05/04/2018 – CDK Websites Enhanced for Dealer Control and Design; Primed for Mobile-First lndexing; 17/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – TRANSACTION CLOSED EARLIER THIS MONTH FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT; 22/03/2018 – Survey Reveals 80 Percent of Buyers Likely to Begin Car Buying Process Online, Still 78 Percent Value In-Store Dealer Experience; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL 3Q REV. $576.6M, EST. $578.4M; 17/05/2018 – CDK Global Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – FTC NOTIFIED PARTIES OF OPPOSITION TO PROPOSED DEAL, LEADING TO DECISION TO TERMINATE; 20/03/2018 – FTC: CDK DEAL FOR AUTO/MATE WOULD HAVE VIOLATED ANTITRUST RULES; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.67 TO $2.72; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.62-EPS $2.72

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 101.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 6,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 13,611 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57M, up from 6,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $108.83. About 896,082 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 20/04/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Declares Dividend And Announces Annual Meeting Date; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Estimated Tax Benefit of $200 Million From Deal; 22/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker Voluntarily Recalls Specific Lots of 2 Varieties of Milo’s Kitchen Dog Treats; 05/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO SJM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $146; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF $55 MLN EXPECTED WITHIN FIRST THREE YEARS AFTER ACQUISITION; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – WILL EXPLORE STRATEGIC OPTIONS FOR ITS U.S. BAKING BUSINESS, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL SALE; 07/03/2018 – REP FOR SMUCKER DECLINED TO COMMENT; 05/03/2018 – FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Ainsworth Acquisition Strengthens Current Pet Food Portfolio; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker Would Control at Least 70% of Market for Branded Canola, Vegetable Oils With Wesson Acquisition

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc by 23,488 shares to 30,290 shares, valued at $664,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,400 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold SJM shares while 240 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 83.37 million shares or 2.25% less from 85.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stanley reported 13,674 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking has invested 0.05% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 26,000 shares. Coastline Co has invested 0.03% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Raymond James & Associate stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). 2,173 are owned by Profund Advsr Llc. Becker Mngmt, a Oregon-based fund reported 252,884 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Limited has invested 0.01% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Perkins Coie Tru invested in 392 shares or 0.02% of the stock. M&T Natl Bank Corp holds 0.04% or 74,558 shares. Bb&T Corp owns 3,458 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 5,700 shares. Marietta Inv Prtn Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 2,578 shares. Qs Limited Liability Corp owns 20,134 shares. Fort Washington Advisors Oh has invested 0.01% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).