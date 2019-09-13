As Cdk Global (CDK) Shares Declined, Holder R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $20.57 Million; Ruffer Llp Has Trimmed Gold Fields LTD (GFI) Holding by $11.01 Million; Shares Rose

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management sold 416 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 6,763 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $334.36 million, down from 7,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $46.51. About 262,224 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.23-Adj EPS $3.28; 22/03/2018 – CDK Global Launches Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Results of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Group Buys New 1.6% Position in CDK Global; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL – HAVE NARROWED CO’S GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR TO $2.67 – $2.72 ,MAINTAINED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OUTLOOK OF $3.23 – $3.28; 26/04/2018 – Correct: CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.67-EPS $2.72, Not $2.62-$2.72; 05/04/2018 – CDK Websites Enhanced for Dealer Control and Design; Primed for Mobile-First lndexing; 20/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global & Auto/Mate to Terminate Planned Transaction; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL 3Q REV. $576.6M, EST. $578.4M

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) by 19.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 2.20 million shares as the company’s stock rose 36.49% . The institutional investor held 9.16 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.49M, down from 11.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $4.615. About 8.56M shares traded. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has risen 37.23% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 25/04/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD – QTR ENDED MARCH ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS $955 PER OZ VS $1,016 PER OZ YEAR AGO; 23/05/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Results Of Agm Meeting Of Gold Felds Limited Held On 22 May 2018 And Changes To The Directors; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields: 1Q All-in Sustaining Costs Down 6%; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields’ quarterly output falls, South Deep woes rumble on; 12/03/2018 – BONANZA GOLDFIELDS ADDS GOLDEN HORSESHOE TO CONGRESS PROJECT; 12/03/2018 – GHANA MILITARY INJURES 2 GOLD FIELDS MINEWORKERS DURING PROTEST; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Gold Fields Publishes 2017 Integrated Annual Report; 09/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS COMMENTS ON GHANA TARKWA MINE IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 29/03/2018 – ASANKO GOLD INC AKG.TO – ASANKO WILL RECEIVE US$185 MLN FROM SUBSIDIARIES OF GOLD FIELDS LIMITED

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management, which manages about $144.73M and $122.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 1,500 shares to 94,800 shares, valued at $1.80B in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 14.77% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.88 per share. CDK’s profit will be $90.88M for 15.50 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by CDK Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

