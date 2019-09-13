As Cdk Global (CDK) Share Price Declined, Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Decreased Position by $22.43 Million; Etrade Capital Management Holds Position in United Parcel Service (UPS)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 95.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 457,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The hedge fund held 21,539 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07M, down from 479,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $46.8. About 209,298 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Rev $576.6M; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.67 TO $2.72; 05/04/2018 – CDK Websites Enhanced for Dealer Control and Design; Primed for Mobile-First lndexing; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.23-Adj EPS $3.28; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.62-EPS $2.72; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q EPS 71c; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 17/04/2018 – CDK Global Acquires Progressus Media; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL SEES FY 2018 ADJ. REVENUES UP 2.5% – 3.0%; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL 3Q REV. $576.6M, EST. $578.4M

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 11.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 4,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 45,447 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.69M, up from 40,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $122.92. About 1.19 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Change-of-address scam moved UPS corporate headquarters to tiny Rogers Park apartment, feds say…; 02/05/2018 – UPS is in talks with at least one U.S. trucking firm to launch an in-home delivery service for large, heavy goods such as couches and treadmills; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–LIBERT UPS SERVICE/BASE YEAR/C85158 – 36C24718Q0408; 26/04/2018 – UPS sales top estimates but higher costs crimp margins; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA-‘ On Jefferson Cnty FireProtDist #1, WA B; 24/05/2018 – Russian AgroTech Start-Ups Will Get Acquainted With France; 02/05/2018 – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11,317 shares to 33,237 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 9,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,012 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Lc reported 58,954 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt owns 173,285 shares. Beech Hill Advisors reported 49,543 shares or 2.69% of all its holdings. Deprince Race And Zollo reported 393,114 shares. Grimes & Communications Inc has invested 0.64% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Dubuque Bancorp Communication has invested 0.83% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Td Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.08% or 511,220 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Llc reported 28,781 shares. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Livingston Gp Asset Communications (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has 5,472 shares. Alexandria Ltd Llc holds 2,265 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. New York-based Iat Reinsurance has invested 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 836,107 shares. Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0.21% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 2,120 are held by Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability.

Analysts await CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 14.77% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.88 per share. CDK’s profit will be $90.90 million for 15.60 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by CDK Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

