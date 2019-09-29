As Cdk Global (CDK) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Gateway Investment Advisers Lowered Its Holding by $639,499; Cdk Global (CDK) Holder Scharf Investments Cut Stake

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 99.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 2.31 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 8,012 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $396,000, down from 2.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.06. About 499,619 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 20/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Group Buys New 1.6% Position in CDK Global; 08/03/2018 – CDK Global Introduces Innovative Drive Flex DMSaaS Offering; 17/04/2018 – CDK Global Acquires Progressus Media; 23/04/2018 – DJ CDK Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDK); 20/03/2018 – CDK Global & Auto/Mate to Terminate Planned Transaction; 26/04/2018 – Correct: CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.67-EPS $2.72, Not $2.62-$2.72; 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeti; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Reports Growth, Cuts Revenue Guidance; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 65.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 13,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 6,844 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $338,000, down from 19,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.06. About 499,619 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 17/04/2018 – CDK Global Acquires Progressus Media; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Rev $576.6M; 22/03/2018 – CDK Global Launches Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 14/03/2018 – CDK Partners with Nissan for US Dealer Website Program; 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global: FTC Had Notified Parties of Opposition to Proposed Acquisition; 15/03/2018 – CDK Global and NAMAD Announce Second Annual “Fueling Careers” Scholarship Program; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O – QTRLY REVENUES UP 4% TO $576.6 MILLION; 17/04/2018 – CYCLACEL’S CYC065 CDK INHIBITOR SHOWS SYNERGY WITH VENETOCLAX; 05/04/2018 – CDK Websites Enhanced for Dealer Control and Design; Primed for Mobile-First Indexing

More notable recent CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Ex-Intel chief Brian Krzanich joins CDK Global as its CEO – CNBC” on November 07, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CDK Global Announces Pricing of its $500000000 5.25% Senior Notes Due 2029 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CDK Global Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CDK Global Announces Plan to Divest Digital Marketing Business – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CDK Global, Inc. (CDK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Analysts await CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 14.77% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.88 per share. CDK’s profit will be $90.91M for 15.69 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by CDK Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 33,644 shares to 74,216 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 15,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,824 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).