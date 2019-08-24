As Cdk Global (CDK) Share Price Declined, Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.03 Million; Grubhub (Call) (GRUB) Shareholder Luxor Capital Group LP Has Lowered Its Position as Shares Declined

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (Call) (GRUB) by 58.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 667,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 475,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.00M, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Grubhub Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $57.86. About 1.67M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB HAS A LARGE ADDRESSABLE MARKET GIVEN DEMAND FROM YOUNGER CONSUMERS; 15/03/2018 ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual; 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 23/04/2018 – Grubhub: A Good Company at the Wrong Price — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL’S Ll RAN SAYS SEES NEAR 60 PCT UPSIDE IN GRUBHUB TO $160/SHR

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The hedge fund held 2.07M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.04 million, down from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $42.61. About 1.01M shares traded or 12.52% up from the average. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 22/03/2018 – Survey Reveals 80 Percent of Buyers Likely to Begin Car Buying Process Online, Still 78 Percent Value In-Store Dealer; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $3.23 TO $3.28, EST. $3.27; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q EPS 71c; 20/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL – REDUCING CO’S REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 TO 2.5% – 3.0% FROM 3.0% – 4.0%, PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER EXPECTED ADVERTISING REVENUES; 20/03/2018 – FTC: CDK DEAL FOR AUTO/MATE WOULD HAVE VIOLATED ANTITRUST RULES; 22/03/2018 – CDK Global Launches Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 17/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – TRANSACTION CLOSED EARLIER THIS MONTH FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Group Buys New 1.6% Position in CDK Global; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Results of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S by 809,593 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $118.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 370,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CDK Global Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CDK Global, Inc. (CDK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About CDK Global Inc (CDK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CDK Global Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Lows Last Week – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Grubhub, Inc. (GRUB) on Behalf of Shareholders – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AMZN, GE, BABA, GRUB – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NY wants food delivery commission cap – Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shake Shack: Stellar Earnings, Flawless Execution, Premium Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.