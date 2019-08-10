As Cdk Global (CDK) Market Value Declined, Shareholder State Treasurer State Of Michigan Upped Position; Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) Share Value Rose While V3 Capital Management LP Boosted Holding

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 35,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 806,650 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.02M, up from 771,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $28.72. About 725,127 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 267.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 122,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 168,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.91 million, up from 45,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $48.66. About 500,361 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 17/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL BUYS PROGRESSUS MEDIA; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Rev $576.6M; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q EPS 71c; 17/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – TRANSACTION CLOSED EARLIER THIS MONTH FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global: No Termination Fee Under Terms of Agreement; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 17/04/2018 – CYCLACEL’S CYC065 CDK INHIBITOR SHOWS SYNERGY WITH VENETOCLAX; 23/03/2018 – Equifax Among Inaugural Developers in Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – UNDER TERMS OF ORIGINAL AGREEMENT, THERE IS NO TERMINATION FEE; 20/03/2018 – FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock owns 12.60M shares. Massachusetts Serv Ma holds 2.17 million shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 8,831 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 45,209 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 1.48 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 74,867 shares in its portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 425,755 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 81,497 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 138,984 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Maryland Cap Mngmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 36,497 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Com reported 35,715 shares. 248,611 were accumulated by Sei.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41 million and $524.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $100.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $38,475 activity.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 958,495 shares to 821,389 shares, valued at $53.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,609 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).