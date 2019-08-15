As Cdk Global (CDK) Market Value Declined, Scharf Investments Has Upped Position by $20.92 Million; Tci Wealth Advisors Raised Its Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $6.05 Million

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 360,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 2.32 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.62 million, up from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $43.85. About 900,745 shares traded or 5.45% up from the average. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 05/04/2018 – CDK Websites Enhanced for Dealer Control and Design; Primed for Mobile-First Indexing; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL, AUTO/MATE CITE FTC OPPOSING THE DEAL; 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeti; 17/05/2018 – CDK Global Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/03/2018 – SiriusXM and CDK Enhance Connected Car Solutions and Capabilities for Car Dealers Nationwide; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $3.23 TO $3.28, EST. $3.27; 22/03/2018 – Survey Reveals 80 Percent of Buyers Likely to Begin Car Buying Process Online, Still 78 Percent Value In-Store Dealer; 20/03/2018 – FTC: CDK DEAL FOR AUTO/MATE WOULD HAVE VIOLATED ANTITRUST RULES; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O – QTRLY REVENUES UP 4% TO $576.6 MILLION; 20/03/2018 – FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 566.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,997 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $878.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $12.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1775.37. About 2.56M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Amazon Technologies has won a patent for a marketplace that offers data feeds, including bitcoin transactions. #CNBCCrypto; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON CONTINUES INVESTMENT & GROWTH IN OHIO WITH NEW WEST; 26/04/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Amazon will raise the price of Prime membership for new members from $99 to $119, starting May 11.$AMZ; 12/04/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Walmart May Soon Be Ready to Hit Amazon Hard in India; 10/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Amazon paid $90 million for camera maker’s chip technology – sources SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -; 26/05/2018 – 1CloudRoad: Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 29/03/2018 – Trump Criticizes Amazon, Says Online Retailer Pays ‘Little or No Taxes’ to State, Local Governments; 07/03/2018 – International Products Group names veteran Amazon, Walmart buyer Jeff Fernandez Executive Vice President; 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: SCOOP: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health-care system – but Walmart could do more

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Llc reported 2.12% stake. 2,970 are held by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 456 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Com holds 1.76% or 1.12M shares in its portfolio. Field And Main Financial Bank accumulated 1,622 shares or 2.72% of the stock. Chemung Canal Tru Commerce invested in 2,782 shares. Doliver Advisors Lp holds 0.55% or 765 shares in its portfolio. Tremblant Capital reported 4.61% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fayez Sarofim And Co owns 88,842 shares. Washington-based Lesa Sroufe Co has invested 0.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stack Mgmt Inc holds 883 shares. Financial Consulate invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dorsey Whitney Com Ltd Com reported 1,749 shares stake. Markel, a Virginia-based fund reported 93,237 shares. Eagle Cap Management Ltd, New York-based fund reported 908,167 shares.

