As Cdk Global (CDK) Market Value Declined, Holder Deutsche Bank Ag Has Cut Holding; Arlington Value Capital Increased Stake in Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) by $985,732

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 89,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 282,793 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.63M, down from 372,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $43.16. About 544,529 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 23/03/2018 – Equifax Among Inaugural Developers in Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL – REDUCING CO’S REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 TO 2.5% – 3.0% FROM 3.0% – 4.0%, PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER EXPECTED ADVERTISING REVENUES; 20/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Survey Reveals 80 Percent of Buyers Likely to Begin Car Buying Process Online, Still 78 Percent Value In-Store Dealer Experience; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Results of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065; 17/04/2018 – CDK Global Acquires Progressus Media; 05/04/2018 – CDK Websites Enhanced for Dealer Control and Design; Primed for Mobile-First Indexing; 23/04/2018 – 1-2-1 Mobile Joins CDK Global Partner Program; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Group Buys New 1.6% Position in CDK Global; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (MNRO) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 11,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The hedge fund held 1.66 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.36M, up from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Monro Muffler Brake Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $77.72. About 138,950 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 21/05/2018 – Monro 4Q EPS 52c; 21/05/2018 – MONRO 4Q EPS 52C, EST. 50C; 02/04/2018 – Monro Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Apr. 9-11; 21/05/2018 – Monro Inc.: Free Service Tire Acquisition Expected to Add About $47M In Annualized Sales; 21/05/2018 – Monro, Inc. Acquires Free Service Tire; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 SAME STORE SALES DOWN 0.5% TO UP 0.5%; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – HAS ACQUIRED 12 RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL LOCATIONS IN TENNESSEE FROM FREE SERVICE TIRE COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE BREAKEVEN TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 26/03/2018 – MONRO, NAMES EVAN NAYLOR AS COO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Monro Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNRO)

Analysts await CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 14.77% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.88 per share. CDK’s profit will be $89.41 million for 14.39 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by CDK Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

