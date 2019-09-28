As Cdk Global (CDK) Market Value Declined, Aimz Investment Advisors Has Lifted Stake; Mirador Capital Partners LP Increased Its At&T (T) Position by $751,839

Aimz Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 12.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aimz Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 63,079 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12M, up from 55,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aimz Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.06. About 499,619 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL, AUTO/MATE CITE FTC OPPOSING THE DEAL; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Adj EPS 85c; 17/04/2018 – CDK Global Acquires Progressus Media; 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Reports Growth, Cuts Revenue Guidance; 22/03/2018 – SiriusXM and CDK Enhance Connected Car Solutions and Capabilities for Car Dealers Nationwide; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Rev $576.6M; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL – REDUCING CO’S REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 TO 2.5% – 3.0% FROM 3.0% – 4.0%, PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER EXPECTED ADVERTISING REVENUES; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – UNDER TERMS OF ORIGINAL AGREEMENT, THERE IS NO TERMINATION FEE; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Lowers 2018 Rev Guidance to Range of 2.5%-3% Growth From 3%-4%

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 79.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 22,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 51,401 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72 million, up from 28,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 21.05 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 16/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – AT&T – 04/16/2018 08:20 AM; 11/05/2018 – White House says that the AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp.”; 06/03/2018 – John Stephens, AT&T CFO, Discusses Plans for 2018 at Deutsche Bank Conference; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to All Investors; 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO Martin to Testify in AT&T Antitrust Trial (Correct); 30/04/2018 – T, TWX: US v ATT: ruling expected on June 12, Judge Leon said. – ! $T $TWX; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: TIME WARNER DEAL SET TO CLOSE AFTER JUDGE’S RULING; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 3rd Update; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Doesn’t Expect It Will Be Required to Make Any Material Cash Contributions to Pension Fund for at Least Next 5 Years; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 4th Update

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Accuvest Advsrs stated it has 0.24% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sunbelt Secs Inc invested in 84,018 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Stevens First Principles Invest Advisors stated it has 147,628 shares. Connecticut-based Eagle Ridge Invest Management has invested 0.12% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va accumulated 0.63% or 66,345 shares. Argyle Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.99% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 156,622 shares. Psagot Investment House holds 0.55% or 404,359 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.93% or 1.59 million shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 3.99 million shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.1% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd holds 4.45% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 67,609 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Company owns 0.65% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 100,291 shares. Round Table Service Lc reported 13,079 shares. Kames Capital Public Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 123,910 are held by Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc.