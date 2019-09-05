As Cdk Global (CDK) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Trimmed Holding; Kylin Management Upped Its New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Holding by $31.21 Million

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 59.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 34,525 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, down from 84,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $43.98. About 5,770 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 20/03/2018 – CDK Global: No Termination Fee Under Terms of Agreement; 23/04/2018 – 1-2-1 Mobile Joins CDK Global Partner Program; 20/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Survey Reveals 80 Percent of Buyers Likely to Begin Car Buying Process Online, Still 78 Percent Value In-Store Dealer Experience; 05/04/2018 – CDK Websites Enhanced for Dealer Control and Design; Primed for Mobile-First lndexing; 26/04/2018 – Correct: CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.67-EPS $2.72, Not $2.62-$2.72; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global & Auto/Mate to Terminate Planned Transaction; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Reports Growth, Cuts Revenue Guidance; 20/03/2018 – FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Results of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $107.21. About 49,503 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 175,300 shares to 206,800 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 76,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc.

Analysts await CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 14.77% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.88 per share. CDK’s profit will be $90.89M for 14.66 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by CDK Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

