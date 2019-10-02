As Cci (CCI) Share Value Rose, Davenport & Company Has Raised by $611,910 Its Stake; As Diebold Nxdf (DBD) Market Valuation Rose, Brigade Capital Management LP Upped Stake

Davenport & Company Llc increased its stake in Cci (CCI) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc bought 4,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 389,380 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.76M, up from 384,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Cci for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $136.5. About 1.67 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.42% . The hedge fund held 900,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.24 million, up from 750,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diebold Nxdf Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $795.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 1.05 million shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 29/05/2018 – Emirates NBD Introduces Integrated Digital Onboarding Service Enabled By Diebold Nixdorf; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Sees 2018 Rev $4.5B-$4.7B; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Rev $1.1B; 25/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Elects Bd Members at Annual Hldrs Meeting; 30/05/2018 – Diebold Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 15/03/2018 – DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english; 11/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED; 24/04/2018 – Banco Bolivariano Transforms its Mobile Consumer Experience With Diebold Nixdorf’s Vynamic Digital Banking; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Sees 2018 Loss/Shr $1.25-Loss 95c; 08/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Showcases Solutions To Enable Agile Commerce Across Retail And Banking

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Mutual Insurance holds 0.22% or 13,470 shares. Ipswich Management Communication accumulated 3,595 shares. Oakbrook Invs holds 0.13% or 16,000 shares. Natl Bank Of The West reported 5,297 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 0.11% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 106,998 shares. Linscomb Williams invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Cubist Systematic Strategies has 136,505 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. 10,145 were reported by Lazard Asset Ltd. Principal Fincl Gp has 1.81M shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. 6,886 are held by Da Davidson And. Alabama-based Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has invested 0.22% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 27,238 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.07% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Retirement Of Alabama holds 193,884 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Jennison Assoc Ltd owns 0.39% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 3.01 million shares.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13B and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abt (NYSE:ABT) by 12,471 shares to 104,623 shares, valued at $8.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Low (NYSE:LOW) by 14,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,890 shares, and cut its stake in Mint (MINT).

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peabody Energy Corp New by 560,440 shares to 280,134 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 1.34 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.83M shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

