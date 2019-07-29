As Cbs New (Put) (CBS) Stock Price Declined, Holder Westchester Capital Management Boosted Stake; Amazon Com (Call) (AMZN) Shareholder Tci Wealth Advisors Cut Stake by $712,000 as Market Valuation Rose

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (Put) (CBS) by 234.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 207,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 296,200 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08 million, up from 88,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $51.85. About 1.50 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 09/05/2018 – Bounce’s Saints & Sinners Finishes #1 in All of Television Ahead of CBS, FOX and NBC and All Cable Networks Sunday Night Among African-Americans 25-54; 04/04/2018 – CBS CBS.N HAS NOT HEARD BACK FROM VIACOM VIAB.O ON ITS OFFER TO BUY THE COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – CBS, VIACOM HAD REACHED DEAL ON SHARE RATIO PRIOR TO LAWSUIT; 12/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is facing off against Les Moonves in a battle to run CBS-Viacom:; 20/05/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TOO SOON TO LOCK IN $200 BILLION FIGURE FOR CHINA PURCHASES – CBS; 02/04/2018 – CBS is considering a bid to buy Viacom; 09/04/2018 – REPRESENTATIVES FOR CBS, VIACOM DECLINED TO COMMENT; 13/04/2018 – CUGGINO: NOT SURE A VIACOM-CBS MERGER MAKES SENSE AT THIS POINT; 17/05/2018 – BREAKING: CBS says its board is declaring a dividend that would dilute the Redstone family’s control of the company, pending the outcome of its Delaware court case; 25/04/2018 – Viacom Rosy Results Poised to Boost Negotiating Stance With CBS

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356,000, down from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $959.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 30/05/2018 – JABIL INC – UNIT JABIL PACKAGING SOLUTIONS JOINED AMAZON DASH REPLENISHMENT SERVICE (DRS) SOLUTION PROVIDERS PROGRAM; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin Says Trump Isn’t Targeting Amazon Over Bezos’s Newspaper; 28/03/2018 – THERE ARE NO SPECIFIC POLICY CHANGES REGARDING AMAZON RIGHT NOW, BUT ALWAYS LOOKING AT DIFFERENT OPTIONS -WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL; 24/03/2018 – Leicester Mercur: Amazon set to sign deal for massive base; 07/03/2018 – VMWARE INC – VMWARE CLOUD ON AMAZON WEB SERVICES IS NOW AVAILABLE IN EUROPE; 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the post office is losing billions because of Amazon; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO BY COMPANY ON MAY 20, 2016; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly wants to take on Amazon and the internet retail behemoth’s tax treatment; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 8,800 shares to 10,500 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 74,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,121 shares, and cut its stake in Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT).

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “CBS Stock: Broadcasting Circling the Drain – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CBS Warns That DirectTV, U-Verse Might Drop Network If Deal Isn’t Reached By July 19 – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Streaming Services Add Up: What Happened To Cord-Cutting To Save On Cable? – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America Revisits CBS-Viacom Merger Reports – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Inv Mgmt holds 0.01% or 106,989 shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 0.03% or 79,006 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Zeke Cap Advsr Lc stated it has 8,993 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.03% or 63,844 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 275,751 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.06% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 453,201 shares. Bragg Financial Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 17,189 shares. 4,500 are owned by Sterneck Cap Mgmt Limited Company. Aviance Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 580 shares. Brookmont Mngmt reported 1.34% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Highvista Strategies Ltd Co owns 10,700 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 77.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMZN, TOWR, BKNG – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Square, Amazon and Advanced Micro Devices – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Even Worries over Disappointing Earnings Wonâ€™t Hold Facebook Stock Down – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Weak Boeing, Caterpillar Q2, Rate Pressure On Banks, All Weigh – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon still a star on Wall Street – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Discovery Mgmt Limited Liability Ct reported 12,180 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 2.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Everence Cap Incorporated reported 2.89% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beacon Group stated it has 1,148 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Advsr Mngmt Limited Com holds 554 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 673,793 shares. Vaughan Nelson Mngmt LP has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ashfield Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 2.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Veritas Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 6,870 are owned by Provise Gru Llc. Northwest Invest Counselors holds 0.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 384 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Com Il reported 1.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 24,712 were accumulated by Bb&T Corporation. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 0.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,352 shares. Ami Inv Mgmt invested in 0.26% or 273 shares.

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $227.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 73,488 shares to 82,288 shares, valued at $15.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.