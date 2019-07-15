As Cbs New (Put) (CBS) Stock Declined, Westchester Capital Management Has Lifted Position; As Silicom LTD (SILC) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Foundry Partners Has Lowered Holding by $1.61 Million

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Silicom Ltd (SILC) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 42,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 117,728 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, down from 160,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Silicom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $30.23. About 21,392 shares traded. Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) has declined 19.14% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SILC News: 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Silicom; 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to; 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNIC Platforms; 30/04/2018 – Major Win for Silicom: Selected by Tier-1 US Telco to Deliver Edge Devices for Its SD-WAN-Based Small Business Gateways; 13/03/2018 TOP 10 CLOUD PLAYER CANCELS NEW CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE ARCHITECTURE THAT USED SILICOM’S 100-GIGABIT-SWITCH-FABRIC-ON-A-NIC DUE TO INTERNAL REASONS; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. Expects to Close Several Major, Strategic New SD-WAN and NFV-related vCPE Design Wins From Major Telcos; 03/04/2018 – Silicom’s First Quarter 2018 Results Release Scheduled for April 30, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. to Suspend Dividend Distributions to Increase Available Funds and Support Long-Term Growth

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (Put) (CBS) by 234.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 207,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 296,200 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08M, up from 88,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.18. About 3.18 million shares traded or 47.65% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 23/05/2018 – Leslie Moonves and Shari Redstone Dig In for a Long Legal War at CBS; 07/05/2018 – Cryptocurrency Youtuber, Crypto Crow Launches First Bitcoin Funded Television Series on CBS, CW and Roku in June, 2018; 28/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Source: Trump Is ‘Obsessed’ With Amazon, ‘Wondered Aloud’ About Going After Retail Giant; 03/04/2018 – CBS Submits Initial Bid For Viacom At Price Below Market Value; 24/05/2018 – CBS claims Redstone blocked possible buyout bid from a rival; 02/04/2018 – Exclusive: CBS plans all-stock bid for Viacom below current valuation; 09/04/2018 – UNNAMED INVESTOR URGES CBS NOT TO PAY ABOVE MARKET PRICE; 15/05/2018 – CBS CORP CBS.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM – TRADER; 13/04/2018 – DUTCH FEB RETAIL SALES +2.6 PCT Y/Y AFTER REVISED +5.1 PCT IN JAN – CBS; 29/03/2018 – Medical Marijuana, Inc. Flagship Product Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ Featured on CBS’ The Doctors

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 133,153 shares to 667,158 shares, valued at $10.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Com (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 100,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 526,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN).

