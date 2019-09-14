As Cbs New (Put) (CBS) Market Valuation Rose, Westchester Capital Management Raised Position by $3.48 Million; Harvard Management Co Trimmed Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $71.58 Million as Valuation Rose

Harvard Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvard Management Co Inc sold 363,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 506,683 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $100.28M, down from 870,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvard Management Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38 million shares traded or 42.39% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Plan to Offer a New Credit Card; 25/04/2018 – Apple’s Cook Meets With Trump in Oval Office Amid Trade Tensions; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 27/03/2018 – Apple Pursues Google in Education With $299 IPad, New Software; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business, Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles, and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 06/05/2018 – Apple supplier raises fears over US-China trade spat; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES NEW DRAWING TOOLS FOR IPAD PRODUCTIVITY APPS; 12/03/2018 – The magazine service with access to 200 publications is now under the Apple umbrella; 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal-year earnings-per-share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply-chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”; 24/05/2018 – Jury Awards Apple $539 Million in Samsung Patent Case

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (Put) (CBS) by 23.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 71,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 367,200 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.32 million, up from 296,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.48 billion market cap company. It closed at $43.82 lastly. It is up 0.45% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Bizarre CBS, Viacom merger saga takes another strange turn; 16/05/2018 – CBS Tries to Sell Its TV Dramas as Its Own Battle Heats Up in Court; 03/04/2018 – CBS Submits Bid for Viacom at Price Below Market Valuation; 17/05/2018 – CBS Board Of Directors Declares Dividend To Protect And Give Voting Power To Stockholders; 02/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS initial bid for Viacom to value the company below current market value, CBS CEO Moonves to offer to; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues controlling Redstone family in bid for independence; 26/04/2018 – CBS 2: Ford Dropping Fiesta, Taurus, Fusion Its North American Dealerships; 17/05/2018 – CBS – ISSUED STATEMENT ABOUT DECISION BY COURT TO DENY MOTION FOR TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER BROUGHT BY CBS, MEMBERS OF SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Dealpolitik: Governance Headache for Viacom and CBS; 25/05/2018 – CBS CORP CBS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHR

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Incorporated invested in 1.9% or 62,317 shares. Ativo Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Crawford Inv Counsel invested in 0.63% or 112,780 shares. Moreover, Putnam Fl Management Communications has 2.92% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Butensky Cohen Fin Security Inc holds 1.71% or 12,959 shares in its portfolio. Kcm Invest Ltd Liability Com stated it has 285,685 shares or 3.39% of all its holdings. Wade G W Inc invested in 179,992 shares. South State reported 2.31% stake. Duff And Phelps Investment has 40,910 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Patten Gp has 29,346 shares for 2.38% of their portfolio. Greenwood Gearhart owns 2.55% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 48,086 shares. Vision Mgmt has 3.91% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 10 reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Westover Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 3.74% or 38,325 shares in its portfolio. 4,960 are held by Barton Inv Mgmt.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Group Inc holds 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 1,806 shares. Brant Point Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.35% or 73,151 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc holds 293,352 shares. Park Circle has invested 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur accumulated 18,864 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.87M shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Millennium Lc has 109,366 shares. Letko Brosseau Associate Inc reported 1.72M shares stake. Nordea Management Ab invested 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Kbc Group Incorporated Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 290,025 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 11,498 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 7,299 shares. Motco has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Longevity Acquisition Corporation by 37,500 shares to 262,500 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 194,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,967 shares, and cut its stake in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN).

