As Cbs New (CBS) Valuation Rose, Holder Springowl Associates Has Trimmed by $490,000 Its Holding; Kerrisdale Advisers Has Cut Its Stake in Intelsat S A (I) by $19.68 Million as Stock Price Rose

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $40.49. About 1.01M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/05/2018 – BREAKING: CBS says its board is declaring a dividend that would dilute the Redstone family’s control of the company, pending the outcome of its Delaware court case; 09/04/2018 – CNBC: Viacom asks for .68 ratio in counter to CBS bid; 06/04/2018 – CBS Doesn’t Want to Do a Viacom Deal, Says BTIG’s Greenfield (Video); 04/04/2018 – CBS below-market bid for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say; Viacom planning counteroffer; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Says CBS Director Gifford Once Grabbed Her Face; 25/04/2018 – A Healthier Viacom Makes a CBS Deal Trickier — Heard on the Street; 11/04/2018 – MOONVES MAY BE FIRED AS CBS HEAD IF NO DEAL: CNBC; 11/04/2018 – BREAKING: Shari Redstone likely to fire Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 09/04/2018 – Viacom wants CBS to raise bid by $2.8bn; 20/04/2018 – CBS Investors Can Press Lawsuit Over Redstone’s Pay (Correct)

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 31.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc sold 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 2.27 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.25 million, down from 3.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $24.24. About 851,234 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc, which manages about $371.12 million and $279.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 100,000 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $23.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO) by 7,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,074 shares, and has risen its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS).

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 EPS, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Springowl Associates Llc, which manages about $281.30M and $73.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 10,500 shares to 23,571 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $503.87 million for 7.55 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.

