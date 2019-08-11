As Cbs New (CBS) Valuation Rose, Holder Alphaone Investment Services Has Raised Its Holding; Archon Partners Has Increased Servicenow (NOW) Position

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $263.82. About 899,494 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 1760.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 78,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 82,990 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, up from 4,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $48.91. About 5.01M shares traded or 117.05% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 03/05/2018 – CBS’s Online Growth Helps Offset Slide in Network Viewership; 18/05/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: #BREAKING: Cuban media: Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: NCAA Tournament’s crying kids is a problem CBS won’t admit; 16/05/2018 – Judge Says Shari Redstone Can’t Act on CBS Before Thursday; 14/05/2018 – JUST IN: National Amusements, controlling shareholder of CBS and Viacom, responds to lawsuit from CBS- “”National Amusements (NAI) is outraged by the action taken by CBS and strongly refutes its characterization of recent events; 03/04/2018 – CBS Offer Is Contingent on Its Management Team Running Combined Entity; 03/05/2018 – CBS: WILL BRING ALL ACCESS TO AUSTRALIA BY YEAR END; 11/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – COMPLETED NEW MULTI-YEAR AFFILIATION AGREEMENTS WITH ABC AND CBS CORPORATION FOR STATIONS IN SEVERAL MARKETS; 11/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: Authorities are responding to a high school in Palmdale (near Los Angeles, California) for reports of an…

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59M and $166.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hurco Companies Inc (NASDAQ:HURC) by 62,276 shares to 40,557 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 16,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,076 shares, and cut its stake in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI).

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Hulu hits added to Delta in-flight entertainment – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on July 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “CBS, Viacom reach working agreement on leadership team: sources – StreetInsider.com” published on August 02, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Seattle viewers among millions left without CBS programming in battle with AT&T – Puget Sound Business Journal (Seattle)” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CBS Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 4,361 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru Com invested in 0.02% or 2,180 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com holds 0.23% or 1.44M shares. Asset Mgmt owns 6,483 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) reported 0.7% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 1,386 were accumulated by Johnson Group Inc. Norinchukin Financial Bank The holds 0.04% or 65,990 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Svcs Inc owns 15,604 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Voloridge Invest Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 25,301 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 99,391 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cls Lc owns 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 200 shares. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada Inc accumulated 0% or 1,235 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.03% stake. 1,750 are held by Wells Fargo And Co Mn.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Exchange fee fight moves from NYSE floor to data center rooftop – CNBC” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Tough Week for Warren Buffett – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Watch now: ETF Edge on seeking safety in gold, the July flow down and NYSE ETFs – CNBC” with publication date: August 05, 2019.