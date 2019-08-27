As Cbs New (CBS) Valuation Rose, Dsc Advisors LP Lifted Holding; Creative Planning Has Increased Holding in Southern Co (SO) by $300,135

Creative Planning increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 5,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 237,025 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25M, up from 231,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $58.01. About 3.85 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 25/05/2018 – Georgia Power kicks off summer with new water safety PSA; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 30/04/2018 – Smart Neighborhood™ by Alabama Power Nearing Completion in Suburban Birmingham; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, INCLUDING INCREASE OF 2 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PRIOR QUARTER, OF 60 CENTS PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Georgia Power to add 177 MW of solar resources for C&I REDI program; 10/05/2018 – New construction milestones reached at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Southern Company Announces Changes to Executive Management Team; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Net $938M

Dsc Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 17.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 165,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.84 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $41.14. About 2.38M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 16/05/2018 – Redstone Family’s National Amusements Moves to Amend CBS Bylaws; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: CBS makes lowball offer to buy Viacom; 23/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Behind Leslie Moonves’ Crusade to Save CBS From Viacom; 17/04/2018 – WBZ | CBS Boston News: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane surrounded by emergency vehicles at Philadelphia airport after; 03/05/2018 – Karen Tumulty: BREAKING: Charlie Rose’s misconduct was widespread at CBS and three managers were warned, investigation finds; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the so-called Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 24/05/2018 – CBS Is America’s Most-Watched Network In 2017-2018 Across Primetime, Daytime And Late Night; 11/04/2018 – Redstone weighs CBS-Viacom merger with or without Moonves; 03/04/2018 – CBS, Viacom merger talks hit roadblock over who will be Moonves’ second-in-command; 23/05/2018 – Leslie Moonves and Shari Redstone Dig In for a Long Legal War at CBS

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $27.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 307,531 shares to 16.64M shares, valued at $707.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 467,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,800 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,380 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon accumulated 32,445 shares. Jnba Fincl Advisors holds 0.01% or 1,081 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Alphamark Advisors Limited Com has 0.06% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 2,580 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 0.16% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 17,000 shares. Moreover, Cap Inv Counsel has 0.12% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Schroder Inv Management Gru invested in 0.04% or 476,831 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank holds 17,599 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Mcrae Capital Mgmt stated it has 14,800 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.06% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 105,869 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Financial Architects Incorporated invested in 115 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 298,130 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company invested in 819 shares or 0% of the stock.

Dsc Advisors Lp, which manages about $283.90M and $544.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 1.98M shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Put) (NYSE:DAL) by 210,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private reported 16,410 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. York Capital Mgmt Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.78% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Hilton Cap Mgmt Llc reported 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 6,111 shares. Bokf Na owns 0.03% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 26,115 shares. Davenport And Company Ltd Company reported 15,122 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Atria Investments Limited Liability Corporation, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,488 shares. Riggs Asset Managment owns 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 150 shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership invested 0.55% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Jefferies Group Lc holds 50,374 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2.97 million shares. 17,103 are held by Stephens Ar. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 3,184 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.06% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Everence Inc reported 17,911 shares.