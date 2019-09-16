As Cbs New (CBS) Valuation Rose, Bridgewater Associates LP Lowered Position by $4.19 Million; As Fastenal Co (FAST) Market Valuation Declined, Mcdonald Capital Investors Has Lifted Position

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 21.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 85,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 306,032 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.27 million, down from 391,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.78. About 2.10 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 26/03/2018 – Emmy® Award-Winning Daytime Talk Show CBS’ The Doctors Features Medical Maríjuana, Inc. Flagship Product Real Scientific Hemp Oil™; 03/04/2018 – CBS submits below market value bid for Viacom; 14/05/2018 – National Amusements Says It Had No Intention of Replacing CBS Board Members; 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS controlling shareholder National Amusements amends CBS’ bylaws to require that any dividend be; 17/05/2018 – Shari Redstone re the CBS vote: “As National Amusements has repeatedly stated, it has no intention of forcing a merger that is not supported by both CBS and Viacom; 03/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CBS, VIAB, TSLA, FOXA, SPOT, BA, WMT & more; 17/05/2018 – National Amusements Says CBS ‘Cannot Wish Away’ Controlling Shareholder; 03/04/2018 – MinZengWSJ: CBS submits below market value bid for Viacom; 16/05/2018 – The showdown comes as the Redstones were seeking to merge CBS and Viacom; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 96.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc bought 1.87 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 3.80 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123.96M, up from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $33.38. About 1.60 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. 1,000 Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares with value of $28,990 were bought by Ancius Michael J.

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc, which manages about $914.34 million and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 42,385 shares to 2.17M shares, valued at $91.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 25,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.54M shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $12.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 551,916 shares to 699,707 shares, valued at $29.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 50,393 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM).

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $503.77 million for 8.17 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.