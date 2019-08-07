As Cbs New (CBS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Lateef Investment Management LP Decreased Its Position; Sky Investment Group Upped Holding in Honeywell International (HON) by $340,490 as Shares Rose

Sky Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 56.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc bought 2,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 5,941 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, up from 3,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $162.98. About 2.07M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 15.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 59,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 320,675 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.24M, down from 380,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $48.81. About 1.16M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 04/04/2018 – CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say; 04/05/2018 – Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 25/04/2018 – Viacom Rosy Results Poised to Boost Negotiating Stance With CBS; 11/04/2018 – MOONVES MAY BE FIRED AS CBS HEAD IF NO DEAL: CNBC; 17/05/2018 – @CBS is basing its continued fight against Redstone on this from judge bouchard: “particularly given CBS’s proclaimed commitment to independent bd governance, these allegations are sufficient to state a colorable claim for breach of fiduciary duty against Ms. Redstone; 29/03/2018 – CBS IS SAID TO PLAN FIRST PROPOSAL FOR VIACOM DEAL WITHIN DAYS; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH MARCH MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE +9.5 PTS AFTER +10.9 PTS IN FEB – CBS; 03/04/2018 – CBS has not made a formal offer to buy Viacom after social issues raised a roadblock in the talks; 02/05/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: #BREAKING: Southwest plane with broken window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 04/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,410 are owned by Private Advsr. Capital Intl Ltd Ca reported 12,652 shares. Sequent Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.15% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 4,280 shares. Bessemer Gp has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) owns 68 shares. Markston Ltd has 0.03% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 6,224 shares. 188,437 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Burney Com reported 36,676 shares. Cap Inc Ca invested 0.03% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Amalgamated Financial Bank invested 0.06% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 13,060 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Investments Com Ltd stated it has 6,018 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Management holds 25,450 shares. Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) Lp accumulated 225,000 shares.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 1.79% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.12 per share. CBS’s profit will be $439.09M for 10.70 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.79% negative EPS growth.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $590.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 11,981 shares to 367,889 shares, valued at $16.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Invest Inc Wi stated it has 9,960 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Boston Ltd Liability reported 0.07% stake. Wealth Architects Limited Liability has 2,360 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Everett Harris Ca reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bridges Investment reported 59,286 shares stake. First Financial In accumulated 1,865 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Art Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 7,341 shares. Klingenstein Fields Co Ltd invested in 233,982 shares or 2% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 0.43% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1.32M shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 364,677 shares. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance has invested 0.26% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Oakbrook Lc holds 0.37% or 38,612 shares in its portfolio. Savant Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,386 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 9,119 shares. Bahl Gaynor Incorporated invested in 1.71M shares.

