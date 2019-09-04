As Cbs New (CBS) Stock Value Rose, Matrix Asset Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding by $564,752; Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Shareholder Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Price Declined

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 12,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 211,770 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.07M, up from 199,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $41.78. About 3.33M shares traded or 11.86% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 14/05/2018 – National Amusements Has Been Pressing for a Merger of CBS and Viacom; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Alleges CBS CEO Threatened to Quit If Board Didn’t Strip Redstones of Control; 20/03/2018 – azfamily 3TV CBS 5: #BREAKING: New blast sends bombing investigators to Texas FedEx center; 16/05/2018 – Redstone family says special CBS dividend would be invalid; 29/05/2018 – Redstones’ NAI Says It Is No Longer Seeking CBS-Viacom Merger; 17/05/2018 – CBS SAYS HAS POSTPONED 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED FOR FRIDAY -STATEMENT; 09/04/2018 – UNNAMED INVESTOR URGES CBS NOT TO PAY ABOVE MARKET PRICE; 04/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SHARI REDSTONE MAKES CONCESSIONS ON VIACOM INC VIAB.O CEO BOB BAKISH’S ROLE IN POTENTIAL MERGER WITH CBS CORP CBS.N; 10/05/2018 – CBS New York: JUST IN: The NYPD says two officers that handled the call have been placed on modified duty. Sources tell CBS2; 19/03/2018 – The NCAA Tournament generates more than $700 million in revenue for the association and its schools, the vast majority from its media rights deal with CBS and Turner

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 17.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 5,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 28,064 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, down from 33,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $101.74. About 1.15M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q EPS 17c; 19/03/2018 – NXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting; 14/05/2018 – U.S. China ZTE deal also would involve speeding China review of Qualcomm deal for NXP; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – BEIJING OFFICIAL SAYS QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL LOOKING MORE OPTIMISTIC NOW – CNBC, CITING DJ; 27/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET ON MAY 11; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q REV. $2.27B, EST. $2.34B; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER SAYING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM IS PROHIBITED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 456,842 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. York Cap Management Lc reported 366,272 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 4.78 million are held by Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Atria Ltd holds 0.01% or 4,488 shares. Allstate accumulated 10,904 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bankshares has invested 0.04% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Old National Bancorporation In has invested 0.03% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Zeke Cap Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.04% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Raymond James Financial Serv Advsrs invested in 15,604 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Cibc World Markets stated it has 334,507 shares. Guyasuta Inv Incorporated reported 4,325 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Investments Lp has invested 0.05% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $585.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 125,375 shares to 379,267 shares, valued at $20.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,663 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $904.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 12,400 shares to 76,387 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 17,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV).